Public meeting scheduled for water main replacement project

AMARILLO, TX – The City of Amarillo Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department (CPDED) will host a public meeting on Thursday (Nov. 21) at 5:30 p.m. to provide an overview of an ongoing water main replacement project north of Amarillo Boulevard between Washington Street and Van Buren Street.

The public meeting will be at the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum, 901 N Hayden St.

The project, which began in November 2019, includes the replacement of existing two-inch water mains with new six-inch water mains.

Amarillo City Council awarded the $537,939.50 contract to Amarillo Utility Contractors, Inc.

For more information call CPDED at (806) 378-9334.

