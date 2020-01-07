Public Input Sought for Thompson Park Pool Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A community/public forum to discuss potential projects for the Thompson Park Pool is set for Thursday (Jan. 9) at 6 p.m. at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave.

Members of Amarillo City Council, City Manager Jared Miller and members of the Parks and Recreation Department staff will be at the forum to present information and answer questions regarding potential projects for a new Thompson Park Pool.

Thompson Park Pool was the oldest pool in the city, constructed in 1931. The pool, which underwent several repair and renovation projects through the decades, was closed in December 2018 when the pool was declared no longer safe for public use.

The public forum will be the opportunity to discuss several options for a new Thompson Park Pool.