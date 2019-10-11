PTSD Therapy training this weekend in Amarillo

A group of Amarillo mental health professionals will spend Friday through Sunday learning Accelerated Resolution Therapy-- an innovative and highly effective therapy for treating PTSD, anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A group of Amarillo mental health professionals will spend Friday through Sunday learning Accelerated Resolution Therapy– an innovative and highly effective therapy for treating PTSD, anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions.

Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) is an evidenced-based psychotherapy that has demonstrated proven results in treating individuals with PTSD. The therapy, which continues to gain popularity nationwide, aims to resolve a traumatic memory through a combination of eye movements and memory visualization. This treatment provides effective relief from strong physical and emotional reactions associated with PTSD in as few as one to six sessions.

ART International is a nonprofit interested in expanding the reach of this therapy – and is committed to increasing the number of clinicians certified in this treatment. ART International’s senior clinicians will be training Amarillo mental health providers towards certification in the therapy.

The three-day session in Amarillo is one of more than 100 trainings that ART International is slated to host throughout the country in 2019. Licensed clinicians, including psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, marriage and family therapists and mental health counselors are eligible to participate in the training. Therapists who complete the session will earn 21.5 CEUs and are immediately certified to use ART in their practice.