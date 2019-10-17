Preview: Senator Seliger Hosting Town Hall Meetings throughout District 31

AMARILLO, Texas–State Senator Kel Seliger is kicking off his annual tour of Senate District 31, conducting town hall meetings across the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin to discuss the activities of the 86th Legislature.

“I look forward to starting the important process of reporting to the people in my district because their input was essential to the work we did last session,” said Seliger.

Over the next several months, Senator Seliger will visit each county in District 31 to talk with constituents about the critical issues facing their communities and our state.

Upcoming stops on Senator Seliger’s town hall meeting schedule include:

Friday, October 18, 2019

Randall County Town Hall

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Canyon City Hall, 301 16th Street, Canyon

Town hall meetings in the following counties had not been confirmed at the time of this release: Armstrong, Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Collingsworth, Dallam, Donley, Gaines, Glasscock, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hemphill, Howard, Lipscomb, Loving, Martin, Moore, Ochiltree, Parmer, Potter, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, Wheeler, Winkler and Yoakum.