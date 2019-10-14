Preview: Fall 2019 Amarillo job fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fall 2019 Amarillo Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, October 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. The event, established through a partnership between Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo has been bringing the Texas Panhandle’s top employers together with job candidates for over 25 years.

A variety of employment opportunities will be available from entry level to professional level including full and part time positions in technical, health care, management, production, customer service, sales, and secretarial/clerical areas.

Employers who will attend the October 15th event include national brands, nonprofits, fast-growing startups, and local flagship brands. Some employers attending include City of Amarillo, Xcel Energy, Pantex, National Nuclear Security Administration, Amarillo ISD, United Supermarkets, and many more!

To ensure success at the job fair, job candidates should come dressed appropriately for their chosen occupation and have childcare arrangements made. Introduce yourself to the employers, speak about career objectives, skills, and what makes you the right person for the company.

For help in preparing for the job fair and to see a list of employers, visit www.AmarilloJobFair.org and click on Job Seeker Information.