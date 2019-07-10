Preview: CNS Pantex/Amarillo Area Foundation to Announce 2019 Grants

Breaking News
$125,000 invested in local nonprofits across Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- 23 nonprofits in the Texas Panhandle are better able to continue or expand their missions thanks to grants from the Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF)-administered Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) Pantex Community Investment Fund. AAF and CNS, which manages Pantex for the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration, will announce the recipients of charitable funds totaling $125,000 on July 10, 2019 at the JCDC Auditorium at Pantex.

Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC operates the Pantex Plant, located in Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex, located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, under a single contract for the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration. Pantex and Y-12 are key facilities in the U.S. Nuclear Security Enterprise, and CNS performs its work with a focus on performance excellence and the imperatives of safety, security, zero defects and delivery as promised.

