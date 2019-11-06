Preview: Annual veterans job fair set for November 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle is partnering with the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Veterans Commission to host the 8th annual Hiring Red, White & You! Veterans Job Fair Thursday, November 7th, 2019, at the Tri-State Fairgrounds Commercial Exhibit Building in Amarillo.

Representatives from over 40 companies will be in attendance to speak with qualified veterans and family members about vacant positions within their businesses.

The event has two different admission times. Veteran admission is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the general public can attend from noon to 2 p.m.

Attendees should bring copies of their resume and be prepared to speak with hiring managers. The event attire is business casual.

Prior to the event, interested applicants should register at www.workintexas.com; the State of Texas’ online job board, and visit www.amarillojobfair.org to see the list of employers who will be attending the event.

Current list of employers attending: