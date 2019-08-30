Prevent Heatstroke this Labor Day Weekend with Tips from BSA EMS

On a trip up to Pennsylvannia for a photo meetup, I decided to take a detour to Ohiopyle State Park in PA. I scoped out some falls that were somewhat near my main route and this one was the least off course. It was completely worth the detour, though. I wasn’t sure if the falls […]

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Health System Emergency Medical Services is reminding the community to avoid heat-related illness this Labor Day weekend.

Heatstroke occurs when a person’s body temperature reaches more than 104˚F and often happens after someone experiences symptoms of heat exhaustion (dizziness, headache, paleness, muscle cramping, heavy sweating and extreme weakness). If you are planning to be outdoors during the Labor Day weekend, practice heat safety techniques to reduce your risk of heatstroke.

“It is important to avoid being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, between 2-4 p.m.,” BSA EMS Director, Perry Perkins explained. “This is especially important if you are planning to go hiking in Palo Duro Canyon, as the temperatures in the canyon can get up to 115˚F.”

To reduce your chance of heatstroke, you should drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, hats and light colored clothes and make sure you have a cellphone with you in case of an emergency.

A person who is experiencing heatstroke may display the following symptoms: throbbing headache, confusion or disorientation, weakness, hot and dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, muscle cramping and agitation. If left untreated, these symptoms can result in seizures, coma or death.

“If you notice someone displaying the signs or symptoms of a heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and move them into a shaded area or inside an air conditioned building,” Perkins said. “You can help reduce their body temperature by having them drink water slowly and applying wet cloths to their head, neck, armpits and groin area.”

If you or someone around you experiences a heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and take an ambulance to the hospital.