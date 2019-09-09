Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a scam involving the Sheriff’s Office that is once again occurring in our area.

The scammer is claiming to be Constable Mike Duval and is calling from 806 553-2267. The scammer will tell you that you have a warrant for your arrest and that you can take care of the fines by purchasing a MoneyPak Green Dot Card and giving them the numbers to that card.

Please remember that no law enforcement agency will ask for money over the phone and will certainly not ask you to purchase a green dot card to pay your fines with.

Please just hang up on these folks and block the number.

