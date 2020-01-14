Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting CRASE course tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a CRASE course tonight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office LEC at 13103 NE 29th.

Everyone is invited to attend and it is free!

Come learn how to be safe and react in an Active Shooter Event!

CRASE Course Description: Law enforcement officers and agencies are frequently requested by schools, businesses, and community members for direction and presentations on what they should do if confronted with an active shooter event. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004, provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, the role of professional guardians, civilian response options, medical issues, and drills.

