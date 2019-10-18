Potter County Sheriff’s Department warn against ‘Jury Summons Scam’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —On Wednesday, Potter County Sheriff’s Department received a call about another phone scam.

This scam stated he was Lt Patrick Zamora Badge #0443. The caller stated they could not tell why they were calling but we were finally able to get that he had told the person they failed to show up for Federal Jury Summons and needed to pay a fine. He also told them that they were under a gag order and were not allowed to talk to any other officer about this issue. The number that showed up on the caller ID was 806-370-4649.

Again this is a scam, no one is going to call you on a federal jury summons in the first place and no one is going to request a payment over the phone or put you under a gag order for just getting a jury summons.

This is just scammers trying their best to get your money. If they call, just hang up on them and block the number.