13-year-old runaway found in Hereford

UPDATE – Potter County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the 13-year-old runaway has been found in Hereford.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Monday, the School Resource Officer at River Road Middle School was advised by school personnel that a 13-year-old was missing from school.

The 13-year-old had been dropped off at River Road Middle School by her mother and never attended class. The 13-year-old was considered a runaway.

She was last seen by other students walking northbound on River Road, away from the school.

