Potter County gives furniture to Family Support Services after fire destroys their building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County is giving furniture to Family Support Services to show their support after a fire destroyed their downtown office.

The Veterans Resource Center is currently working out of the Guyon Saunders Resource Center building, and some workers from FSS have been working at their shelter.

According to Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, FSS was offered an office space in the Santa Fe building, but the space was too little to accommodate the number of employees they have.

“The thing that we could do was to give them some furniture. Leftover furniture and chairs that we had of office stuff. So we offered it to them, they took it. So we can’t wait to get them set up with that,” said Judge Tanner.

Judge Tanner said giving FSS the furniture is just one way to lend a helping hand to an organization that does so much for the community.