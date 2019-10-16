Potter County Fire-Rescue to break ground on new “Station 1” in Bushland

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday at 2 p.m., Potter County Fire and Rescue will break ground on a new building to house Station 1 at 17601 Indian Hills Road in Bushland.

Residential expansion in Bushland has made the existing station building obsolete and inadequate for the equipment and personnel necessary to protect the Bushland area.

The new station will include drive-through bays, training rooms, specialized gear washing facilities and a decontamination area to keep potential carcinogens separate from common areas.

Everyone is welcome to join us in recognizing this important milestone in protecting the Potter County community.