Postcards from the High Plains Art Exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Cerulean Gallery presents IN TUNE, featuring High Plains Public Radio’s POSTCARDS FROM THE HIGH PLAINS and artworks by Ginger Nelson, Jon Revett, and Carmen Menza.

POSTCARDS is a juried show with artists representing the High Plains Public Radio (HPPR) listening area which includes parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas. Selected artists are Nancy Baay, Michele Boy, Amy Coffman, David Corbin, Ralph Duke, John Ebling, Dulce Flores, Rachel Flores, Marilyn Grisham, Karen Herpich, Alice Hyde, John Key, Sage Kinsey, Ann Krone, Mike LeFleur, Jamie Mansfield, John Wayne Morrison, Leslie Patterson, Joann Pruitt, Doug Ricketts, Cale Rogers, Judy Rogers, Nelda Smith, Nicole Thibodeau, Shannon Trevethan, Norman Wade, Amy Warfield, Roger Wilson, and Marilyn Yanke. All artwork is for sale benefiting HPPR, the regional NPR station.

Guidelines for the artists specified the image size needed be consistent with standard post card sizes – no smaller than 4” x 6” and no larger than 6” x 11”.

Works include oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, photography, collage, and ceramic.

The public is invited to the free opening reception pm, 814 S. Taylor Thursday, October 17, 6 pm – 8:30 in the Derrick Event Center, Amarillo, TX. All artwork is for sale benefiting HPPR, the regional NPR station. Exhibition dates are Oct. 17 – Dec. 20.