Plea agreement reached in theft of government funds case

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A plea agreement has been reached in federal court in theft of government funds case.

According to court documents, Anthony Orona admitted to accepting unemployment benefits for nearly 4-years.

Documents show that Orona used identifying information for people who worked for him to file unemployment claims in their name for himself from multiple states.

The plea agreement shows that Orona received more than $260,000 during that time.

