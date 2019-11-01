Physicians Surgical Hospitals Awarded for Top Performance in Joint Replacements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospitals are the only facilities in the area, and one of only 100 in the nation, to receive the Healthgrades 2020 Specialty Excellence Award™ for hip and knee replacements.

This is Physicians Surgical Hospitals third consecutive year to make this prestigious list.

Physicians Surgical Hospitals is made up of two surgical centers, Panhandle Surgical Hospital and Quail Creek Surgical Hospital.

“Being recognized as one of the nation’s best hip and knee replacement hospitals for the third year in a row is an extraordinary accomplishment and signifies our integral role in the community we serve,” CEO of Physicians Surgical Hospitals, Todd Greene said.

Facilities that receive the 2020 Specialty Excellence Award™ rank in the top 10% of their specialty. For this award, Healthgrades evaluates more than 45 million Medicare claims and clinical outcomes from nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide over the span of a three-year period.

“We pride ourselves in producing excellent clinical outcomes and providing the highest quality care in the area,” Greene said. “Our team is dedicated to generating extraordinary patient experiences and better health outcomes.”