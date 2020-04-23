Phillips 66 Borger Refinery donates $50,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Phillips 66 is donating $50,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Hutchinson County area.

The donation will provide essential support for first responders, healthcare, food banks and other critical organizations serving our communities.

Hutchinson County and the City of Borger are coordinating to manage needs through the local crisis management team.

The Borger Refinery will support he Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) ad-hoc committee to enable:

At least $25,000 of these funds to supply PPE, test kits, and other necessary supplies to the Golden Plains Community Hospital, first responders and our local healthcare heroes; and

Up to $25,000 to help food banks and other frontline organizations, including those that support local families in need of meals and supplies.

The refinery’s donation is part of a previously announced $3 million commitment from Phillips 66 to support front-line organizations that are responding to the pandemic efforts, including first responders, food banks, health care, and other organizations serving the most vulnerable populations.

