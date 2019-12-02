Phi Theta Kappa mounts food and hygiene drive to benefit Hope Welcome Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa will lead a food and hygiene drive from Dec. 2-13 to benefit a mission for friends and families of inmates housed in Amarillo’s Clements and Neal units – the Hope Welcome Center.

Members of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, will place collection bins in various buildings throughout the Washington Street Campus over the two-week span.

Donations will also be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Student Life desk in the basement of the College Union Building, which is located adjacent to the Oeschger Family Mall.

All non-perishable food and hygiene products collected will be passed on to the Hope Welcome Center, a non-profit organization that serves as a sort of weigh station for out-of-town friends and families on visitation weekends at the prisons.

“The Hope Welcome Center relies solely on donations yet does a wonderful job of supporting the loved ones who travel sometimes quite far and with limited resources to visit inmates here,” said Hector Casanova, president of AC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa,

“We hope our effort not only provides much-needed support to the center, but that it helps raise community awareness of the center’s needs and humanitarian mission.”

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa’s food and hygiene drive on behalf of the Hope Welcome Center, please call (806) 371-5322.

