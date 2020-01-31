Perryton superintendent announces resignation

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Tim Little has announced his resignation as Superintendent of Schools for the Perryton Independent School District.

An agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Little the ability to pursue personal interests and permits the Board to move forward in hiring his successor.

On behalf of the entire District, the Board of Trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Dr. Little for his efforts while serving as Superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators, and for the many achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team during Dr. Little’s tenure as Superintendent, some of the most notable of which are:

Increasing the District’s academic rating under the Texas Education Agency Accountability System from 78 (C) to 87 (B),

Eliminating a $1.3 million annual deficit and producing the first balanced budget for the District in 4 years,

Completing over $8 million in facilities improvements,

Working with community partners to open the Ranger Roundup, a district-owned daycare center,

Making significant improvements to the district’s safety programs,

Overseeing a complete revamp of the district’s transportation department, and

Establishing the District’s first dual-language program.

Dr. Little thanks the present and past Board of Trustees for providing him with the opportunity to serve the Perryton Independent School District. A school district is measured by the commitment of the Board, staff and community to its children and their achievements. This District is indeed so committed. Dr. Little would like to express his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the District’s programs and services during his term as Superintendent.

Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership and vision. The Board and Dr. Little wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents and patrons who have all contributed to the District’s success.

The Board extends its best wishes to Dr. Little in his future endeavors. On its part, the Board will soon begin its search for a new Superintendent.

More from MyHighPlains.com: