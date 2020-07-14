Perryton Fire put out salvage lot fire

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Perryton Fire responded to a fire Monday night at a salvage lot with several cars on fire.

When crews arrived almost all the cars were on fire.

Crews were able to protect the horse barn from damage but 175 vehicles were damaged.

Crews got back early this morning.

