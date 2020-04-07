Paycheck Protection Program saving local small businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo National Bank (ANB) is participating in the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which is designed to help businesses with payroll throughout the crisis of COVID-19.

The PPP loans are meant to help cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the 8 week period after the loan is made.

As of Monday, ANB has processed 560 applications for a total of $194 million in loans.

“Many local businesses were on the verge of shutting down and this program will save them. We estimate that the proceeds from these loans have helped save over 15,000 jobs in the area so far.” said William Ware, President of Amarillo National Bank.

The bank still has hundreds of applicants in their queue and estimates up to 10,000 applications bank wide. Other banks and credit unions in the area are offering the program.

Ware is encouraging any small businesses to take advantage of these loans by coming into ANB or their bank or credit union.

“We have seen businesses about to close their doors before this program was rolled out and because of the program, businesses are keeping their doors open.” Ware added.

