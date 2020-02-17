Pay it forward on Random Acts of Kindness Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is Random Acts of Kindness Day.
We spoke to a few community members on how random acts of kindness have effected them.
MyHighPlains.com’s Crystal Martinez gave out free gifts to those shopping at the Market Street on Georgia Street.
Some were also given gift cards and challenged to perform a random act of kindness for someone else.
