Pantex, Region 16 to host Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

Conference seeks to inspire future STEM leaders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pantex Women in Nuclear organization gathered local women leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM fields, to encourage the next generation at Amarillo’s Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day sponsored by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC and Region 16 Education Service Center.

In celebration of National Engineers Week, approximately 400 girls in grades 8 through 12 from 30 Texas Panhandle schools attended plenary sessions.

Students took part in career exploration stations designed to spark their interest in engineering and other technical fields.

