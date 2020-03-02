Panhandle Heartburn Center opens in Amarillo

FILE – In this Friday, May 6, 2016 file photo, a medical student examines a patient as fellow students and medical residents observe during daily rounds at a hospital in Baton Rouge, La. A study released on Thursday, July 11, 2019 finds no difference in hospital deaths, readmissions or costs when comparing results from doctors trained before and after the caps of 80 hours of duties per week took effect. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Surgical Group of Amarillo has opened the Panhandle Heartburn Center; the only center of its kind serving the Panhandle region.

According to Panhandle Surgical Group of Amarillo, it’s estimated that 30,000 people in our area live with heartburn, acid reflux or Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease.

The primary purpose of the Panhandle Heartburn Center is to address the base cause of their discomfort and provide a solution.

In addition to specializing in all types of reflux and hiatal hernia surgeries, the Panhandle Heartburn Center is also a provider of LINX®, a treatment for reflux disease.

