AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Surgical Group of Amarillo has opened the Panhandle Heartburn Center; the only center of its kind serving the Panhandle region.
According to Panhandle Surgical Group of Amarillo, it’s estimated that 30,000 people in our area live with heartburn, acid reflux or Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease.
The primary purpose of the Panhandle Heartburn Center is to address the base cause of their discomfort and provide a solution.
In addition to specializing in all types of reflux and hiatal hernia surgeries, the Panhandle Heartburn Center is also a provider of LINX®, a treatment for reflux disease.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Gov. Greg Abbott demands CDC improve protocols after release of San Antonio patient tested “weakly positive” for coronavirus
- Steven Spielberg’s daughter arrested in Nashville on domestic assault charge
- Panhandle Heartburn Center opens in Amarillo
- Canyon Names 3 Finalists for Police Chief
- Worker-owned cooperative holds groundbreaking ceremony for new hospital laundry facility