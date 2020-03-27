Pampa Police: Pedestrian dead after being hit by train

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pampa Police responded to a train vs. pedestrian at the intersection on Starkweather.

Officials say the train noticed the pedestrian walking near the track and the train began to blow its horn. The train was not able to stop and the pedestrian was struck by the train.

Judge Ogle arrived and pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

The pedestrian was identified as Joaquin Salcedo, Jr, 22, of Pampa.

The accident is still under investigation.

