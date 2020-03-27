Pampa Police: Pedestrian dead after being hit by train

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pampa Police responded to a train vs. pedestrian at the intersection on Starkweather.
Officials say the train noticed the pedestrian walking near the track and the train began to blow its horn. The train was not able to stop and the pedestrian was struck by the train.
Judge Ogle arrived and pronounced the pedestrian deceased.
The pedestrian was identified as Joaquin Salcedo, Jr, 22, of Pampa.
The accident is still under investigation.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Women stressing more over coronavirus than men
- Trinity Fellowship offering free child care for families working in the medical field
- No Funeral For World War II Vet
- Police: Drunk sheriff tried to obstruct SWAT standoff
- New Mexico cancels national tourism campaign amid COVID-19