Pampa man arrested after Roberts County chase ends in Hemphill County

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Sunday evening at 7:13, Pampa Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle’s location on the 1000 block of East Frederick.

When officers arrived, they attempted to stop the vehicle. At that time the suspect fled East on Highway 60 towards Roberts County. The high-speed chase ended in Hemphill County.

The suspect wrecked the vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance. The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody. The suspect refused waiver of extradition and was placed in Hemphill County Jail.

The suspect has been identified as Braden Kelley, 25, of Pampa. Kelley is being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle.