Pampa child hospitalized after dog attack

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pampa Police, Pampa Animal Services, Gray County EMS and Pampa Fire Department all responded to a dog attack a child Tuesday night on the 1000 block of S. Banks.

Officials say the child was stabilized and taken to Pampa Regional Medical Center and was later transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

It is believed the animal in question is a family pet of the victim’s family. The animal is now in the custody of the Pampa Animal Services.

The Pampa Police Department is working in coordination with Pampa Animal Services to investigate the circumstances which led to the incident.