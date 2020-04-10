Palo Duro Riding Stables still open for business

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just one mile before reaching the Palo Duro Canyon State Park entrance, is Palo Duro Riding Stables.

“My granddad and dad bought this place in 1962 and started renting out horses for a $1.25 an hour,” Jesse Sorenson, owner of Palo Duro Riding Stables.

For more than half a century, the family-owned and operated business has been open year-round and Sorenson said that has not changed.

“We’ve always made people keep space in between them the horse in front of them it allows the horse to see where they’re going and a lot of our horses primarily do that on their own,” said Sorenson. “We’ve done extra measures to sanitize the saddle. the bars.

Sorenson hopes visitors can enjoy the scenic views while letting the stress of this pandemic take a back seat.

“They call our place the Oasis of the Palo Duro Canyon, we’ve got shaded trees, and spring water that comes out of the canyon wall. I’ve been all over the canyon, I am biased but our place is the best,” Sorenson added.

Since the Palo Duro Riding Stables are a privately owned part of the canyon, it is up to Sorenson to remain open but he must continue to follow the low-risk business guidelines recommended by the city.

To book a ride call: (806) 488-2799

