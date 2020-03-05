Palo Duro High School’s culinary class cooking up success

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, Palo Duro High School’s culinary class headed down to Austin to compete in a regional competition.

Chef Mario Hernandez, who has led the team, told us the main ingredient for teaching student chefs is patience.

“A lot of patience just to adjust for students and different teaching styles,” Hernandez explained.

This year, with a team of five students Hernandez is hoping to eventually snag a national title for the team.

“The students came up with their own recipes, that’s apart of the competition,” Hernandez added. “They actually write the recipes and they’re judged on all their paperwork, pricing, and then they make a menu.”

Palo Duro High School senior, Melissa Ramirez said that in the competition they, “have to pay attention to the timer.”

She also said that no matter how cutthroat the competition may get, communication is always key.

“We have to communicate with each other a lot since we’re a small team,” Ramirez said. “We have to make sure we talk to each other so we can do good.”

After spending three years under the direction of Chef Hernandez, Ramirez said, thanks to him, she and other students graduate with an important set of skills.

“Chef is a really good teacher,” Ramirez said. “Chef always gets mad at us for a good reason too, cooking, baking anything you do in culinary, details are key. If you put too little of something or too much of something it completely ruins the recipe. So, attention to detail is important and I think that would help me in college and anything else I would do — even if i wasn’t in culinary.”

A “recipe for success” that goes beyond the kitchen.

You can “like” the culinary class’ Facebook page for updates.

More from MyHighPlains.com: