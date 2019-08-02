P.E.T.S. nonprofit vet clinic open to the public Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic will open to the public on August 5th for all walk-in non-surgical clinic services Monday through Friday from 10 am to 2 pm. Non-surgical clinic services include annual vaccinations, dewormer, boosters, flea & tick prevention, heartworm testing and prevention, FREE nail trims, and more.

P.E.T.S. of Amarillo exists to combat the overpopulation of unwanted pets in Amarillo, TX, and surrounding communities. Along with the everyday low cost of spay and neuter surgeries, P.E.T.S. offers a multitude of preventative services to keep dogs and cats healthy and in loving homes.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of P.E.T.S. in Amarillo. Dacia Anderson, Amarillo’s Executive Director, has put together staff and volunteers that have a background in care, love animals and cannot wait to be offering our high quality, low cost clinic services to the Amarillo area. Also, our Amarillo vets are fantastic, highly skilled, and love each dog and cat as their own. We couldn’t ask for a better team to serve the Amarillo area.” – Leslie Harrelson, President/ CEO, P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.

All of the surgeries and clinic services at P.E.T.S. are available to any and every pet owner from any zip code in or outside of Amarillo. Every dollar you spend at P.E.T.S. will go towards subsidizing services and developing programs for pet owners and pets facing hardship. The clinic hopes that by making preventative services and surgeries accessible and affordable to all, Amarillo will see a reduction to overpopulation, lower euthanasia rates, less relinquishment, and that pet owners in general will have more money for full service vet appointments when necessary for their dogs and cats.

The P.E.T.S. Clinic is taking appointments for spay and neuter surgeries now. Please call 860-680-7049 to schedule an appointment.

P.E.T.S. of Amarillo is located at 2500 SW 6th Ave. and can be reached by calling (806) 680-7049. For more information, please visit petsclinic.org or the PETS Clinic of Amarillo Facebook at facebook.com/PETSofAmarillo/.