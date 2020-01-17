P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic receives $250,000 grant from PetSmart Charities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care such as spay/neuter services, vaccinations, and other medical and preventative care. This translated to over 20 million pets not receiving veterinary care in the United States during 2017 and 2018.

With a $250,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, P.E.T.S. Clinic aims to support pets and pet parents in need of these services by serving them by subsidizing low cost spay/neuter surgeries and basic vet care at both the existing clinics in Wichita Falls, TX and Amarillo, TX. These funds will also be used to purchase additional equipment for the new clinic building in Wichita Falls, TX.

For nearly 13 years, P.E.T.S. Clinic of Wichita Falls has provided care for companion animals and is the first of its kind and only facility within a 2.5-hour radius. With the help of this grant, 90,000 additional

pets will receive health and wellness care.

“We are thrilled that P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will have some funds to subsidize spay and neuter surgeries for pet owner’s facing hardship. This is a vital service and what we’re here to do. Texas has the

highest rates of overpopulation and euthanasia in the country for dogs and cats, and access to spay and neuter surgery for all pet parents is essential if we’re ever going to truly be a pet friendly state,” said

Dacia Anderson, Executive Director of P.E.T.S. of Amarillo.

“One of the most common reasons pets are surrendered to shelters is the lack of affordable pet care,” said Lindsay Del Chiaro, director of community relations and programs at PetSmart Charities. “Providing increased access to basic care will enable thousands of pets to receive crucial veterinarian attention while also promoting a healthier pet population and preventing thousands of homeless pets. We are thrilled to support this initiative that supports both local pets and pet parents in need.”

Since 1994, through its partnership with nearly 4,000 humane societies, SPCAs and pet rescues across North America, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9 million pets find loving homes via its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart® stores. The leading funder of animal welfare has also donated nearly $400 million, to positively impact communities, to connect people and pets, to help

preserve families and to improve access to veterinary care through initiatives like this with P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.

To find out more about the services available to everyone in Wichita Falls, Amarillo, and coming soon to Lubbock, TX go to petsclinic.org. There you’ll find services, pricing, and hours for all locations of P.E.T.S.

More from MyHighPlains.com: