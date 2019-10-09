Osprey continues to provide unique tiltrotor capabilities to support worldwide military missions

FORT WORTH, Texas (Oct. 7, 2019) – The V-22 fleet of tiltrotor aircraft built by Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and Boeing [NYSE: BA] has topped the 500,000 flight hour milestone. More than 375 Ospreys logged the hours, including the U.S. Air Force CV-22 and the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22.

“The V-22 provides unmatched capability for the U.S. Marines and U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly, V-22 Joint Program Manager. “The platform’s influence on our nation’s defense is seen through its extensive operational and humanitarian impact across the globe.”

CCRam-072419-044-HR.jpg

The V-22 Osprey is the world’s only production tiltrotor aircraft, enabling servicemen and women to conduct diverse missions throughout the most difficult operating environments. Most recently, the aircraft deployed to assist relief efforts in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

“Since delivery of the first V-22 aircraft, Bell Boeing has ensured that our men and women in uniform have this indispensable asset available to protect heroes and save lives,” said Kristin Houston, vice president, Boeing Tiltrotor Programs and director, Bell Boeing V-22 Program.

Bell Boeing supports V-22 readiness through a comprehensive sustainment effort that includes maintenance, training, on-site field representatives and data analytics. Bell Boeing is also working with the V-22 program office on several efforts to improve V-22 readiness. The Marines’ Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization program (CC-RAM), the Air Force’s configuration reducing modification plan, and nacelle wiring and structure improvements are expected to increase readiness of the V-22 fleet.

“V-22 is one of the highest demand platforms in the Department of Defense. This achievement is a great testament to the Marines and Air Commandos operating this platform in all environments,” said Chris Gehler, Bell V-22 Vice President and Bell Boeing deputy program director. “We are committed to providing unparalleled support to our partners by steadily improving Osprey readiness and capabilities now and in the future.”

Since 2007, the V-22 has continuously served the Marines and Navy, as well as Air Force Special Operations. A third variant, the CMV-22, is scheduled to join the U.S. Navy fleet in 2020.