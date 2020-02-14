Opportunity School’s annual Valentine’s Day Cookie Sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Opportunity School hosted its annual Valentine’s Day Cookie Sale.

The event helps to raise awareness about the Opportunity School. The Opportunity School partners with Hands-On Amarillo to help with the volunteer effort.

Sponsors underwrite the cost of the cookies, and now hundreds of cookies will be delivered across the city to help the school.

Opportunity School’s Executive Director, Jill Goodrich, said about 400 thumbprint cookies will go out tomorrow.

Opportunity School has operated for the past 50 years to provide high-quality education for our community, including for low-income students.

More from MyHighPlains.com: