One person injured after trespassing in Xcel Energy Clovis Substation

CLOVIS, NM (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is reporting one person was injured Tuesday evening after trespassing at the East Clovis Substation.

Officials say the person was injured after making contact with energized equipment just before 7:30 p.m. mountain time.

Xcel reports that in order to protect the safety of the first responders, the substation was de-energized resulting in an outage to 4,555 customers in that section of the city.

First responders were able to help the person out of the substation, and we restored service at 7:40 p.m.