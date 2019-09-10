Non-profits to assemble on Oeschger Family Mall for AC’s Resource Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo College, which is committed to helping students succeed not only inside the classroom but beyond, will present its 8th Annual Resource Fair from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Washington Street Campus.

More than 40 divergent College and non-profit community resources will have representatives at the fair, which will take place on the Oeschger Family Mall and is being sponsored by AC’s Advocacy and Resource Center.

Students who attend the Resource Fair will be informed how to access dozens of free services – from the AC Food Pantry to riding city buses – and they also will be eligible for a scholarship giveaway courtesy of the AC Foundation.

Additionally, the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department will offer free immunizations and screenings, AC’s Counseling Center will explain its free services, and Family Support Services will detail its many assistance programs.

“The fair is a one-stop shop where students can find out all about the many resources that are available not only within the College, but throughout our entire community,” said Ashley Guinn, social services coordinator at AC.

“Someone who may not need a particular resource right now might need it later, so awareness is huge,” she said.

In case of inclement weather, the Resource Fair will move to the second floor of the College Union Building.