No Limits No Excuses Among 9 Partnerships Selected for Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – On behalf of its 54 partners, No Limits No Excuses (NLNE) is pleased to announce our participation in Advance TogetherTM, a new initiative of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in partnership with Educate Texas and United Ways of Texas. Advance Together™ serves as a leadership academy for regional cross-sector partnerships that show potential for growth. It provides training, technical assistance and funding.

NLNE has been selected as one of nine community partnerships that will receive guidance and funding to help move our program forward. As an Advance Together grantee, we will strengthen our ability to build a brighter economic future for communities of the Texas Panhandle. Learn more about Advance Together and the nine selected community partnerships. Though this initiative was launched before the COVID-19 crisis began, the training Advance Together™ provides will help us adapt our strategies in response to the pandemic. Under the current circumstances, our communities need NLNE’s collaboration more than ever before, and we are confident the $15,000 Advance TogetherTM design grant funding and the subsequent training and resources will enable us to focus our efforts to better meet the needs of lowincome residents in the region.

Combined statistics from the US Census Bureau and Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show only 28 percent of Texas Panhandle residents hold a quality credential. Our Partnership strongly believes it is more important than ever before to reach residents without a credential who find themselves unemployed due to the current crisis and to lead them to one of the pathways of a quality credential. It is also imperative, we believe, to nurture these residents to completion, ensuring their socio-economic circumstances are not barriers to their success. While we understand our longterm goal of increasing the educational attainment rate of the Texas Panhandle from 28 percent to 50 percent in the next ten years is lofty, we also believe the strength of our Partnership will empower us to succeed.

The following team of stakeholders from within the NLNE are navigating the Advance TogetherTM grant process:

Katharyn Wiegand – President and CEO – Mary E. Bivins Foundation, NLNE Executive Chair

Dr. Wade Shaffer – Professor, WTAMU, NLNE Executive Vice Chair

Belinda Crelia-Palacios, Executive Director, Amarillo Children’s Home, NLNE Executive Member

Kevin Carter – President and CEO, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, NLNE Executive Member

Raul Rodarte – Community Initiatives, United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, NLNE Community Workgroup Chair

Tracey Morman – Dir. of Counseling/College & Career Readiness, Amarillo ISD, NLNE Educator Workgroup Chair

Sabrina Meck Perez –Workforce Attraction and Retention Dir., Amarillo EDC, NLNE Workforce Workgroup Chair

Jason Henderson – General Manager, Bell Helicopter, NLNE Workforce Workgroup Member

Leeann Kossey Overstreet – NLNE Program Officer

Kimberly Anderson – Amarillo ISD Board Member, NLNE Admin

Currently, NLNE’s volunteer workgroups are developing ways to revise our future plans to accommodate the requirements of current shelter orders. In the coming weeks we will be releasing information on those plans, including how our newly launched mobile app, GoPlan 2.0, can help residents navigate the pathways to a quality credential and how organizations from every sector of the Texas Panhandle can get involved.