New mural goes up in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new mural went up in downtown Amarillo this week.

Officewise commissioned Joey Martinez, a graffiti artist and muralist, from Lubbock to paint a mural for them near SE 13th and Taylor.

The mural features some main scenes from the Yellow City, like Route 66, Cadillac Ranch, the Big Texan, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, and others.

“It always inspires me to put things like this in a city that I’m from,” said Martinez. “I feel like I owe a lot to Amarillo. I love Amarillo with all my heart, and I’m always willing to create more artwork for them. I might even move back one of these days, who knows.”

Martinez said he thinks this is a good opportunity to attract more tourism.

He said he is currently working on another mural for BNFS Railroad on 10th.