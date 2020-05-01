New lobby hours for Amarillo Police

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beginning Saturday, the Amarillo Police Department lobby at 200 SE 3rd Avenue will have new hours.

The lobby will be opened to the public from 7 AM to 10 PM Monday through Friday and closed nights and weekends.

The employees working the counter on weekends saw very few and sometimes no people coming through the front doors. These civilian employees will be moved to different shifts where their time and services can be better utilized.

During hours the lobby is closed, citizens needing police assistance will be able enter the vestibule area between the north facing glass doors (front doors) of the department and access a red telephone that will dial directly to the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center (AECC).

The AECC dispatchers can monitor the vestibule area via video camera. Officers will still be available 24 hours a day like always and there will be no change to how the department responds to calls.

The AECC can still be re ached by phone 24 hours a day on the non-emergency line at 378-3038 and by dialing 911 for emergency calls. Police reports can still be made online on the APD webpage. Copies of police reports and traffic accidents can also be obtained from the APD webpage.



Here is the link to the APD webpage-https://www.amarillo.gov/departments/public-safety-and-organizational-services/police