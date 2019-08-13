New High School Diploma Offered By Amarillo ISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo ISD high school students can take advantage of a new diploma opportunity beginning this school year.

The AP Capstone Diploma will be offered at all four AISD high schools and Amarillo ISD is the only school district in the Panhandle to offer the diploma.

AP Capstone is an elevated high school diploma based on two AP courses: AP Seminar and AP Research.

The AP seminar course teaches students how to conduct research at a college level. In the research course, students choose an issue to focus their research throughout the school year. In addition to developing a student’s ability to navigate the problem-based learning approach used in college, a number of colleges and universities offer credit or placement opportunities for students who have completed the AP seminar or research courses.

AISD also offers the International Baccalaureate Diploma at Amarillo High School, another specialized research-based diploma for highly-motivated students.