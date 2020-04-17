Drive Thru Food Drive

New COVID-19 cases reported across Panhandle Counties

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hutchinson County is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the county.

That brings the total in the county to 7.

Officials say the individual is quarantined in Borger.

Sherman County officials are reporting a new case from last night. That bring their total number of cases to 5.

During the City of Amarillo COVID-19 meeting, officials report six new cases bring the total to 200 cases in Potter and Randall County. That number may go up as more tests are done before the City’s 2 p.m. daily update.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:04 a.m. on April 17, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Childress1=
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray16
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson71
Moore6111
Oldham31
Potter101213
Quay1
Randall93211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman5
Swisher41
Texas912
TOTAL366749

