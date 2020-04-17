New COVID-19 cases reported across Panhandle Counties

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hutchinson County is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the county.

That brings the total in the county to 7.

Officials say the individual is quarantined in Borger.

Sherman County officials are reporting a new case from last night. That bring their total number of cases to 5.

During the City of Amarillo COVID-19 meeting, officials report six new cases bring the total to 200 cases in Potter and Randall County. That number may go up as more tests are done before the City’s 2 p.m. daily update.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:04 a.m. on April 17, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Childress 1 – = Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 11 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 16 – – Hansford 1 – – Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 7 – 1 Moore 61 – 11 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 101 2 13 Quay 1 – – Randall 93 2 11 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 5 – – Swisher 4 – 1 Texas 9 1 2 TOTAL 366 7 49

