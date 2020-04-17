New COVID-19 cases reported across Panhandle Counties

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hutchinson County is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the county.
That brings the total in the county to 7.
Officials say the individual is quarantined in Borger.
Sherman County officials are reporting a new case from last night. That bring their total number of cases to 5.
During the City of Amarillo COVID-19 meeting, officials report six new cases bring the total to 200 cases in Potter and Randall County. That number may go up as more tests are done before the City’s 2 p.m. daily update.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:04 a.m. on April 17, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Childress
|1
|–
|=
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|16
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|7
|–
|1
|Moore
|61
|–
|11
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|101
|2
|13
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|93
|2
|11
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|5
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|366
|7
|49
