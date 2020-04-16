New COVID-19 case reported in Hutchinson County; recovery in Swisher County

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in Fritch.

That makes five total for the county.

According to their website,

At this time there have been 5 confirmed case reported to Hutchinson County. 1 quarantine in Fritch, 1 quarantine in Stinnett. 1  currently hospitalized outside county, and residence is in an unincorporated rural area within Hutchinson County.1 currently quarantined in Lamesa, however has a legal address in Hutchinson County.The first case was quarantined in their Borger residence and is confirmed as recovered by DSHS. Next week we will have a chart with case information streamlined by city, quarantine/recovery status and location. 

Swisher County Emergency Management is also reporting a recovery.

Their Facebook page says,

The Swisher County Judge has been informed that the original reported case of Covid19 in Tulia has fully recovered and has been released by healthcare officials

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:20 p.m. on April 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray16
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson61
Moore6111
Oldham31
Potter9229
Quay1
Randall80211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman4
Swisher41
Texas1022
TOTAL341843

