New art show highlighting Amarillo’s history to benefit Barrio Neighborhood Projects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Let’s Art Amarillo announced its new art show set for January that will benefit the Barrio Neighborhood Projects.

The art show is going to be asking local artists to creatively interpret historical locations and people here in Amarillo.

There is a list of 20 to choose from, some, still exist, like the Santa Fe Depot where today’s announcement was held, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The complete list can be found here.

Melynn Huntley with Let’s Art Amarillo explained that for other locations, artists will have to use their imagination, like the amusement park that used to exist over by Llano cemetery.

Plus, there are quite a few people on the list who have interesting ties to even bigger historical figures.

“One of the people that’s in there, is Mateo Lopez. And he was a horse trainer, and he trained one of Pancho Villa’s horses. He trained one of the white horses, and I don’t know if Pancho Villa had more than one white horse, but when you see photographs of Pancho Villa, he’s on a white horse,” Huntley explained.

Artists of all ages are invited to submit their artwork.

The deadline to submit artwork is December 21, and the art show itself is set to be on display from January 16-18.

All the artwork will be for sale at the show, the artists will keep half and the other half will go to the Barrio.

Proceeds will specifically benefit the Barrio’s 10th Avenue lighting project.

Amarillo National Bank also donated $3,500 in prize money to be divided among the winners.