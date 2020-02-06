Negotiations started for the potential transfer of Goodnight 1887 home and property to Texas Historical Commission

CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Armstrong County Museum, Inc. Board of Directors has announced that the Texas Historical Commission have agreed to enter into negotiations with the Armstrong County Museum, Inc. to potentially transfer the Charles and Mary Ann Goodnight 1887 home and property to the Texas Historical Commission.

The proposed transfer would ensure the Goodnights’ historic home and ranching heritage is preserved, maintained, and open to the public.

Officials say “We are in the early stages of this process which will take some time to complete. “

The museum board will hold town hall meetings in the future in Claude and Goodnight, Texas to discuss the process further.

The proposed transfer to the Texas Historical Commission will only involve the Goodnight Historical Center property. The Armstrong County Museum in Claude, the Gem Theatre, Art Gallery, Military Hall of Honor, and One Room School House will continue to be owned and operated by the Armstrong County Museum, Inc.

More from MyHighPlains.com: