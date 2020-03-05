NCW Hosts Marijuana in the Workplace Seminar

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — NCW, a Heritage Risk Management Company, is hosting a seminar with a nationally known speaker who will be discussing issues employers should consider when it comes to changing laws around marijuana.

As more and more states legalize marijuana, there are a host of issues that will concern businesses that operate in multiple states.

The information shared in this seminar will help businesses stay on the right side of the law and protect their interests.

