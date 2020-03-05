NCW Hosts Marijuana in the Workplace Seminar

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — NCW, a Heritage Risk Management Company, is hosting a seminar with a nationally known speaker who will be discussing issues employers should consider when it comes to changing laws around marijuana.
As more and more states legalize marijuana, there are a host of issues that will concern businesses that operate in multiple states.
The information shared in this seminar will help businesses stay on the right side of the law and protect their interests.
