National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day lunch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tascosa Creek outfitters helped feed local law enforcement today. It was part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day to thank the officers for keeping our communities safe.

They provided a barbecue lunch and time for the officers to relax.

Shelly Black, a spokeswoman for Tascosa Creek Outfitters, said today offered a chance to give back to local law enforcement.

“There’s a lot of times they may not get a chance to have lunch, or get a chance to just sit down and have something warm or a cold drink, or just a minute to regroup. So it’s important to say, ‘hey, we appreciate you guys,'” said Black.

Lunch was provided by Hunter’s Link Outdoors, Fat Mama Feeds, and Wesley’s Bean Pot.

