My Place Hotel continuing to provide free rooms to local healthcare heroes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — My Place Hotel in Amarillo said it will continue to provide free room nights to local healthcare heroes.
Since they rolled out this initiative, the hotel has provided 170 free room nights to health care professionals.
Health care workers who need a place to stay are asked to call the My Place Hotels Regional Manager at 806-341-9433.
