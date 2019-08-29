Mussel detection dogs back at Lake Meredith

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A team of mussel detection dogs will be at Sanford Yake launch ramp at Lake Meredith starting Friday, August 30, and running through Monday, September 2.

Zebra and Quagga mussels remain a threat to rivers, lakes, and reservoirs across the United States. Boats launching during this period will be inspected by the dogs to ensure they are not carrying these Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS).

Officials say boats found with mussels will not be allowed to launch until they have been decontaminated.

The National Park Service says they do not anticipate finding any “mussel fouled” boats as most visitors to the lake already adhere to the State’s “Clean, Drain, and Dry” program. With more first time boaters visiting the park, officials say their main focus with the dogs will be educating boaters of the AIS risk as they move their boats from lake to lake.

Invasive Eurasian mussel expansion represents one of the Nation’s largest natural resource management and invasive species challenges, conservatively estimated in the billions of dollars each year. Scientists and engineers call quagga and zebra mussels “biofoulers”, because they displace native species, and coat and clog everything in their path creating dangerous razor sharp lake shores and boat hulls while clogging boat motors and the potential to clog municipal water intake structures at Sanford Dam. To date, the only practicable management strategy has been a combination of public education and contaminated boat intervention, as they are the mussel’s most common conduit for spreading to other waterways. Mussels often are transported from lake to lake by boaters. The mussels are about the size of a fingernail, and their larvae are microscopic, making them tough to find.

The team of mussel dogs will also be used to inspect existing structures and shoreline at Lake Meredith to help the National Park Service, Canadian River Municipal Water Authority and the State of Texas ensure Lake Meredith does not already have these Aquatic Invasive Species.

Having the dogs and staff inspecting boats at the launch ramp is a great reminder to CLEAN, DRAIN and DRY your boat after each outing! For additional information, please call Lake Meredith National Recreation Area at 806-857-3151.