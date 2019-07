The Amarillo Botanical Gardens continues their ‘2019 Music in the Garden’ season tonight.

The Solano Project are playing tonight and food trucks will be available for your dinner.

Gate opens at 7 pm, and music is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission is $10 dollars, members are $5, and 5 and under are free.

Music in the Garden goes through August 1st.