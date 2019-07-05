Multiple people injured in Collingsworth County ATV wreck

Breaking News
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) An ATV wreck in Collingsworth County send four juveniles to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Officials received a call after 2 p.m. about a wreck on FM 1547 near County Road 20 near Club Lake.

Upon arrival by multiple first responders, multiple victims were located who had been involved in an ATV accident. Apollo Medflight and Wellington EMS and the Collingsworth County Sheriff’s Office were requested as well.

We urge everyone to be safe this summer while operating ATV’s and to supervise all youth while engaging in these activities.

